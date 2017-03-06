Apostle Suleiman’s alleged girlfriend, Stephanie Otobo denied access to her lawyers

by Dolapo Adelana

Stephaine Otobo, the alleged girlfriend of Apostle Johnson Suleiman has been rendered incommunicado, her lawyer Festus Keyamo told LIB.

Keyamo alleged that Otobo has been taken to an unknown destination where she may be forced to retract her allegations.

“As I speak with you, this morning they have gotten so angry that the media carried the story. They have kept her incommunicado. They drove my lawyers from her this morning. They have taken her to an unknown destination. We just hope they don’t kill her just to protect the so called man of God.

“There are so many women who have been abused by this so called men of God. They are paying the media here and there just to bury the story. As I speak with you now, my lawyers cannot get access to her. I am in Abuja right now. They have kept her incommunicado and we shall issue a statement to this effect soon,” he said.

The lawyer also said Otobo was forced to take a substance in order to terminate the pregnancy.

“She lost the pregnancy. They gave her a substance to drink and she bled everything out. Google her. She is a big lady in Canada. She is a singer and an artiste. She is not an easy person. All these attempts to paint her as a prostitute is a lie. She has a stage name. This girl is a well known girl in Canada. They are not around. She has a budding career who is trying to make something of herself before this man of God tried to mess her up now. Whatever it is, we will release a statement. She is ready for this battle and we are ready as well. I think they want to force her to retract her statement and force her to say something else and that is why they have kept her incommunicado”.

While reacting to insinuations that the allegations were false and a propaganda, Keyamo queried why Suleiman paid millions into Otobo’s accounts.

“Is it propaganda that made him to be sending millions into her account? I am sure you have seen his press statement where he was abusing me. He said actually he was sending her money to encourage her to stop prostitution. So she is the only worshipper you have in the whole world to be sending millions into her account? Liar and Bastard!” he said.

He added, “When she comes out of police custody, she would release those statement. He has admitted in his own statement that he was sending money to her. He knows he cannot deny that so that is why he admitted it. He said because she was a stripper and a prostitute. He was praying for her. Idiot”