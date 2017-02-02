Army summons soldiers for assaulting actress

The Nigerian Army said it has summoned a soldier, Suleiman Olamilekan and a guard commander, for allegedly assaulting a Nollywood actress, Jewel Infinity along the Port Harcourt-Onitsha Road, Rivers State.

The actress had posted on her Facebook wall that she was assaulted by Olamilekan while boarding a Sienna bus from Port Harcourt to Onitsha, Anambra State.

The actress had called for justice.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman on Wednesday said the soldiers have been summoned and appropriate action will be taken.

He said, “The matter has been communicated to the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division and the necessary action is being taken. The soldier and his guard commander have been invited while effort is on to locate the lady.

“We enjoin the general public to have trust and confidence in the army by appropriately reporting issues to us; and if nothing is done, then they can go public with it.”

