Arnold Schwarzenegger was fired by his bad ratings on The Apprentice | Trump transfers aggression to actor

by Dolapo Adelana

US president Donald Trump says actor and former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger was fired from the reality show, The Apprentice.

Trump, who hosted the show before Schwarzenegger said the actor didn’t leave the show voluntarily, but was fired for his pathetic ratings as host.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show,” he tweeted.

On Friday, the former California governor said he was leaving the show because it had a lot of “baggage”.

