Arnold Schwarzenegger quits Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice

by Dolapo Adelana

Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to part ways with Celebrity Apprentice, according to multiple reports.

In a statement gotten by People Magazine, Schwarzenegger said, “I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett.

“Everyone — from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department — was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage.”

Schwarzenegger, succeeded US President Donald Trump as host of the reality game show’s latest season.

Both men have argued publicly over the show, renamed The New Celebrity Apprentice.

Following the season premiere in January, Trump took to Twitter to mock Schwarzenegger, claiming that he got “swamped” and “destroyed” in comparison to “the ratings machine, DJT” (referring to himself).

In his response, Schwarzenegger tweeted, “There’s nothing more important than the people’s work, @realDonaldTrump. I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”

The former California governor recently quipped to Men’s Journal that he’d like to introduce Trump’s face to a table.

“I called my assistant and said, ‘I think what we really should do is request a meeting and go back to New York. And then we just smash his face into the table,’” recalled the actor of the moments after Trump’s ratings jab. “And then I think we can’t do that either. I think I have to be above all of that and put him on the spot.’ “