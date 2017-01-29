ASUP begins one week warning strike on Monday

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has declared a one week warning strike beginning from Monday.

The Union said the government has refused to improve polytechnic education in the country.

ASUP’s South-South/South-East Coordinator, Dr. Chika Ogonwa on Sunday in Asaba said the Union will go on an indefinite strike if the government fails to resolve all issues within the one week.

He said the Federal Government has failed to commence renegotiation of the ASUP/Government agreement of 2010 on the review of the Federal Polytechnics Act.

He said, “Effective from today (Monday), the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has lifted the ban on its deferred industrial action against the near collapse of the sector in Nigeria. The one week warning strike ends February 5th.

“President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is insensitive to our plight. After this warning strike, the Federal Government will be left with two options – either to close down the system or redeem it from total collapse.”

