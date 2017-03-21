BBNaija: Don Jazzy is the ultimate star, housemates are in for an eventful week, Bisola is over TTT + more

Day 57 started out like it was going to be super boring with one housemate less and a pretty fun one at that, Bisola’s tears and the general post-eviction mood in the house.

Bisola had teared up at the announcement of TTT’s eviction on Sunday night, the tears were uncontrollable, she was in bad shape and voila, Monday morning and she was still crying. Wow! Apparently, she and TTT shared something really special although dude told Ebuka on stage that it was all part of the game. After participating in the workout session with Bally, Bassey and Tboss, Bisola went on with her chores still looking sad and lacing the mood with sad love songs.

Anyway, there was no way we could get through the day with sorrow and tears, so Biggie opened the House doors to joy. The newest Mavin Records acts, DNA Twins who performed on stage at Sunday night’s eviction show paid the housemates a visit and minutes after their walk-in, Don Jazzy followed. The housemates screamed in excitement and total disbelief. The gods had smiled on them and blessed them with this beautiful gift. Move over, TTT!

The theme for the week is Nigerian Entertainment Week. Efe had previously read that their task was to create music, shoot a music video and make a short film so the Mavin trio were in the house to help them out with the music part and before we could say another word, the house turned into a studio. The housemates began to freestyle, drop bars and talents flew all over the place, everyone put in their best to impress Don Jazzy. For some of them, their future depended on this.

This has to be the most remarkable celebrity guest visit so far. Don Jazzy was sounded the buzzer to leave but he didn’t. Only Don Baba J could have pulled this off. Biggie intervened by asking why he refused to leave and guess what? Housemates begged for him to stay and Biggie complied. Everyone was definitely in high spirits and even viewers are yet to come to terms with Don Jazzy humility despite his influence.

After a day spent working on the music and talking about all the people who had shared kisses in the house, things got real again. Efe had won the Head of House task on Sunday night and had earned the title “Ultimate Head of House” so beyond our expectations, he had the sole privilege of nominating four housemates who would face eviction this week.

The housemates stood behind a podium and delivered a pitch to him. After all said, he went with Bally, Tboss, Debie–rise and Bassey, leaving Bisola and his bride, Marvis another week to breathe in safety. Read more about the nominations here.

We anticipate a week of fun and more celebrity visits in the house since it’s Nigerian Entertainment week. Which Nigerian celebrity do you will walk through those doors next?