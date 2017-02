An ambush by terrorist group, Boko Haram in Borno on Friday has led to the death of 8 soldiers, a military source told AFP.

The source said the troops were attacked at Ajirin village in the Mafa area, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of the state capital, Maiduguri at about 10am.

“There was a heavy gunfight. At least eight troops have been confirmed killed and two others injured,” the military source said.

