BREAKING: Gambia’s National Assembly extends Jammeh’s tenure for 3 months

The Gambia’s National Assembly has extended the tenure of President Yahya Jammeh for three months, according to State Television.

This comes after Jammeh declared a 90-day State of Emergency on Tuesday.

Jammeh who has ruled Gambia for 22 years had vowed not to relinquish power after losing the December 1 election to opposition leader, Adama Barrow.

He had initially accepted the results and congratulated Barrow but later reversed his decision a week later.

Jammeh has also lodged a complaint with the country’s Supreme Court.

Barrow was supposed to be inaugurated on Thursday when Jammeh’s tenure expires.

