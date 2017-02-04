BREAKING: Ibori arrives his hometown Oghara Delta State (PHOTOS)

Former Delta state governor, James Ibori has arrived his hometown of Oghara in Ethiope East local government area of Delta state.

Ibori returned to the country on Saturday after spending four and a half years in a UK jail for fraud.

He was picked up by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) for a meeting with director-general of service, Lawal Daura.

He was welcomed by a large crowd already awaiting his arrival.

See photos:

James Ibori arrives Oghara

James Ibori arrives Oghara

James Ibori arrives Oghara

James Ibori arrives Oghara

