BREAKING: Police arrests Chocolate City boss, Audu Maikori

by Dolapo Adelana

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested CEO of Chocolate City Audu Maikori.

According to @chairmanNHRC, Maikori was picked up in Lagos on Friday and was flown to the Police Headquarters in Abuja.

It is believed that he was arrested following his advocacy and request that the killings in Southern Kaduna be stopped.

Maikori at a time reported a story about the killing of five university students by suspected Fulai herdsmen. The news turned out to be false and he tendered an apology for the misinformation.

