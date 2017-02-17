BREAKING: Police arrests Chocolate City boss, Audu Maikori

by Dolapo Adelana

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested CEO of Chocolate City Audu Maikori.

According to @chairmanNHRC, Maikori was picked up in Lagos on Friday and was flown to the Police Headquarters in Abuja.

It is believed that he was arrested following his advocacy and request that the killings in Southern Kaduna be stopped.

Maikori at a time reported a story about the killing of five university students by suspected Fulai herdsmen. The news turned out to be false and he tendered an apology for the misinformation.

#Breaking #SouthernKaduna: Men from @PoliceNG have taken away @audu from Lagos today. He is presently held at Police HQ in Abuja /1 pic.twitter.com/5CkByWcbk3 — RightsAfrica (@chairmanNHRC) February 17, 2017

It appears @policeNG have take @Audu on charges of alleged "incitement", a colonial era crime against vocal advocates for freedom /3 pic.twitter.com/nyvwhBlArw — RightsAfrica (@chairmanNHRC) February 17, 2017

It looks like some folks pretty high up want @Audu to at least spend the week-end in detention for raising his voice on #SouthernKaduna /4 pic.twitter.com/dZqExLeIFF — RightsAfrica (@chairmanNHRC) February 17, 2017

