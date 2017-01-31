BREAKING: 2 people dead as suicide bomber attacks mosque in Maiduguri

A male suicide bomber on Tuesday attacked worshippers during congregational morning prayers at a mosque in Dalori quarter opposite the University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

The spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency,NEMA, Sani Datti confirmed the incident

“There was  a reported case  of explosions at Dalori quarters, Maiduguri, Borno State. Our Search and Rescue officers are already on their way to the scene, detail later,” he said

It has been gathered that only the suicide bomber and the security guard were killed in the attack.

A worshipper said a security guard prevented the bomber from gaining access into the mosque.

“When the security guard overpowered the child suicide bomber, he detonated the bomb,” he said.

Recall that a suicide bomber had recently attacked the University of Maiduguri mosque killing a professor, Aliyu Mani and many others.

