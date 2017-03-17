Buhari exchanges pleasantries with worshippers at Aso Rock mosque (WATCH)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday attended his first juma’at service at the Aso Rock mosque since returning from London.

His special assistant on social media posted a video of the President exchanging pleasantries with worshippers after the service.

Watch:

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Buhari observes juma’at at Aso Rock mosque (PHOTOS)

Magu should continue acting indefinitely, Presidential Committee advises Buhari

Moroccan king congratulates Buhari on return back home

Loading...
Loading...