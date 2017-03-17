Buhari exchanges pleasantries with worshippers at Aso Rock mosque (WATCH)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday attended his first juma’at service at the Aso Rock mosque since returning from London.

His special assistant on social media posted a video of the President exchanging pleasantries with worshippers after the service.

Watch:

President Muhammadu Buhari greeting people after attending Juma'at Prayer today at the State House, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/MLNbJRGbIR — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 17, 2017