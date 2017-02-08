Buhari is not in the hospital – FG

The Federal Government on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari is “hale and hearty”.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this while briefing State House correspondents of the outcome of a meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

“The President is well, hale and hearty. He is not in any way in danger. He is not ill and he is not in hospital,” he said.

He said ministers wouldn’t have been going about their duties if the President was in danger.

Details later…

