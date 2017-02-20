Buhari: Security operatives threaten to arrest journalist at Abuja House

by Dolapo Adelana

A correspondent of The Guardian was threatened with an arrest when he visited the Abuja House in London where President Muhammadu Buhari is vacationing, the newspaper said.

According to the newspaper, the correspondent was there on Sunday to interview the President but the security officer said he (President) was not there.

The reporter was reportedly directed to the Embassy- Nigerian House at Northumberland Avenue.

“Somebody should be there,” he was told.

He said a man and a teenager who looks like the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari arrived the residence at 1:30pm.

The newspaper also said the security man later came out threatening to call the police if he doesn’t leave.

“You should realise this is a private place and I will call the police,” he replied.

The reporter said two guests also visited the Abuja House.

According to the newspaper, the reporter shook hands with them and asked if they were there to see the President.

“Have you come to see Mr. President?” he asked.

“Yes”, he replied.

Senate President Bukola who was also at the Abuja House reportedly emerged at 5:13pm.

Prior to all these, two police officers, Constables Marlett and Stock, were reportedly called in by the security staff at the Abuja House to arrest the reporter.

They reportedly took the reporter’s name and other details, waited for 20 minutes and left.

President Buhari had left Nigeria on January 19 for a 10-day vacation and routine medical check-up.

He later wrote a letter to the Senate requesting an extension of his vacation.

