Buhari spoke with me about the suffering of Nigerians – Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara says he spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari over the phone on Wednesday evening.

Dogara, who stated this on Thursday via his Twitter account, said Mr. President urged him to ensure food security for all Nigerians.

“@MBuhari called me yesterday evening. He talked about what the Executive/ Legislature must do to to ensure food security for all Nigerians,” he tweeted.

“He said he was pained by the suffering endured by most Nigerians last year and he’s resolved not to let events of 2016 repeat themselves.

“He also asked me to extend his best wishes to all Hon Members.”

Late Wednesday Senate president Bukola Saraki also said he spoke with Buhari.

