What Pres. Buhari said when I spoke with him – Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Wednesday night said he spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Saraki, who said this via his Twitter account said the president was in “good spirits and joked”.

“Happy to have spoken with @NGRPresident @MBuhari tonight.
He was in good spirits and joked about my working late into the night, as usual” , he tweeted.

