Buhari’s illness not life threatening – Lai Mohammed

by Dolapo Adelana

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says President Muhammadu Buhari is not critically ill.

Mohammed, who reiterated this position on Monday in Umuahia at the second town hall meeting for the South East and the launch of national reorientation campaign, “Change Begins With Me’’ in Abia said the president’s illness was not life threatening.

According to Mohammed he spoke with President Buhari on Monday.

“ I can say here very boldly and confidently that there is absolutely no cause for alarm. Mr president called me at 2.43 p.m. on Saturday and we spoke.

“If Mr president is in the hospital or is critically ill, as minister of information, I will give daily bulletin on his health.

“Mr president is neither critically ill nor in the hospital and there is nothing life threatening about the checks he is going through,’’ he said.