Why Buhari’s success depends on restructuring Nigeria – Tunde Bakare

Senior Pastor at the Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare has said the one factor that will determine the success or failure of the plans made by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is restructuring of the nation.

Bakare said this at the church’s annual “State of The Nation” broadcast on Sunday.

Bakare said restructuring was necessary to correct the flaws in Nigeria’s Federal system.

He said the founding fathers of Nigeria structured the country in a way that the Federal Government has limited powers.

Bakare said this was however broken through the unification decree of Gen. Aguyi Ironsi.

He said, “Our founding fathers agreed that Nigeria would be “a truly federal state with limited & specific powers allocated to the federal government.

“This agreement was the social contract upon which the Nigerian state was formed.

“This social contract was broken on May 24, 1966 through the Unification Decree by Gen. J.T.U. Aguiyi-Ironsi’s administration.”

The former running mate of President Buhari also said it was a waste of the limited education sector budget having 36 ministries of education.

He called for a zonally structured governance system for the country.

“Today, we have 36 Ministries and 36 Commissioners for Education which, consume a huge chunk of the limited education budget.

“Imagine how much we could save with six efficient and effective ministries in education and other relevant socioeconomic sectors.

“These 36 states should, become districts headed by Mayors within the framework of 6 geopolitical zones.

“I am inclined to a zonally structured governance system… Let the Nigerian people decide,” he concluded.

