Calls for Osinbajo’s resignation callous – JNI

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) says calls for the resignation of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo from office are “callous, mischievous and unpatriotic”.

The Islamic body also urged Nigerians to pray for “President Muhammadu Buhari’s safe return, restoration of good health and the ability to continue with the task of piloting Nigeria to greater heights with his team.”

In a statement by its Secretary General, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, JNI condemned in the strongest terms “those calling for the resignation of Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria. Whatever, the intent may be, we see such calls as callous, mischievous and unpatriotic.”

On Buhari’s health, it said, “It should be however noted that as with every mortal, illness is inevitable, likewise life and death. Thus, JNI is very concerned about the pandemonium generated as a result of the rumoured illness of the President and the dimension it is unfortunately taking.

“Does that mean, he can no longer get sick? Agreed that reports from the presidency stated that, President Muhammadu Buhari is currently undergoing cycle of tests as recommended by his doctors, hence the extension of his leave.

“We must as patriots, be cautioned on spreading inaccurate information. More so, Muslims should be cautioned not to join the bandwagon of rumour mongers.

“This is so because already some unpatriotic elements are wishing that the President is dead. Interestingly, those who wish him death will certainly not leave till eternity. Aren’t we supposed to wish each other good well being? Let alone, the President of the country?”

