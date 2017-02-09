CCT chairman approves arraignment of Justices Ngwuta, Ademola

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Justice Danladi Umar on This approved the arraignment of Justice Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta of Supreme Court and Justice Adeniyi Ademola of Federal High Court, Abuja.

This was disclosed by the Tribunal’s head of press, Ibraheem AL-Hassan in a statement.

Al-Hassan said Ngwuta was charged with 10-count charge bordering on false asset declaration and Ademola, two-count charge on non-declaration of assets.

“Details of the counts are contained in the charge sheets. This is to confirm the receipt and subsequent approval of the charges by the Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal.

“The tribunal would in due course communicate dates fixe for the arraignment of the Judges,’’ he said.

