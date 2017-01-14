ChibokGirls: FG invites BBOG group to witness first-hand rescue efforts

The Federal Government has invited the Bring Back Our Girls Campaign Group (BBOG) to witness efforts being made to release the remaining Chibok girls abducted by terrorist group, Boko Haram.

In a letter by the Ministry of Information and Culture dated January 11 to the co-convener of the group, Oby Ezekwesili, the Federal Government invited the group to a guided trip to the North-East on January 16.

The letter stated that the Chief of Air Staff and the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, Ministers of Defence and Information, Mansur Dan Ali and Lai Mohammed as well as select members of the press will join members of the group on the trip.

It stated that the trip will begin with a visit to the Air Force Command in Yola to witness efforts being made.

They will also join the day and night sorties of the NAF to Sambisa Forest.

The team will then return to Yola for a briefing by the Air Force on the daily search of the abducted girls.

See the letter below:

