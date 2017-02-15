Corruption, one of the reasons Nigerians are facing hardship – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said corruption is one of the reasons Nigerians are facing hardship.

Osinbajo said this on Tuesday during a town hall meeting with the members of the All Progressives Congress in Port Harcourt.

He said corruption has had enormous damages on the country’s economy.

He said the Federal Government was investigating a $15bn defence contract, stating that the disappearance of such an amount would lead any country into hardship.

He also attributed the country’s current economic woes to the continued attack on the nation’s oil facilities.

“It is easy for people to say that times are hard. One of the reasons things are hard in the country is the corruption that has been in the system for years.

“At the moment, we are investigating the $15bn defence contract award. If $15bn disappeared when you have a reserve of $30bn, there is no way there will not be hardship.

“The other thing is the destruction of pipelines and facilities. Oil prices fell by half, then we started losing one million barrels a day, 60 per cent of revenue. There is no way there will be no recession.”

