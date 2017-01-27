Death rumour: Buhari should address Nigerians from the UK – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians from the UK as rumours of his death continue to spread.

General Secretary of the NLC, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson said the proper thing was for the President to address Nigerians who are concerned about his health.

He said a public appearance by the President will shut rumour mongers up.

Ozo-Eson said, “In the social media, stories circulate without confirmation; I think that the easiest way is to talk publicly to the nation because the citizens are concerned about their leaders’ whereabouts.

“If there are those who orchestrated rumours and they are not true, the easiest way is for him to reach out to Nigerians through a public appearance and a statement.

“Nigerians have a right to be certain about the health situation of their President and the people who orchestrate rumours and unsubstantiated reports, one would wish for him to call their bluff by publicly addressing the citizens.”

