Defect or lose your position, APC Senate caucus tells Ekweremadu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the Senate has asked Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu to defect in order to keep his position, Punch reports.

Reca that the caucus had earlier removed Ali Ndume as Senate Leader.

A prominent member of the APC caucus, Senator Kabir Marafa had hinted on Tuesday that Ekweremadu should defect to the APC to retain his post.

Marafa said the position was meant for the party with the most representative in the Senate.

While moving a motion for the adoption of the Votes and Proceedings of Tuesday’s plenary, Marafa urged Ekweremadu to defect to the APC.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC, Nasarawa West), also seconded the motion.

Marafa had told journalists after Ndume’s removal that the ruling party was making moves to reclaim Ekweremadu’s position.

But the Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate, Uche Anichukwu on Wednesday night, said Ekweremadu would remain in the PDP.

“My boss remains a bonafide and committed member of the PDP,” he said.

