‘Dino Melaye has a statement of results from ABU but…’

by Azeez Adeniyi

The certificate scandal in which Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye is embroiled in has taken a new dimension.

According to Punch, documents obtained showed that Melaye possesses a Bachelor of Arts certificate in Geography from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he bagged a third class.

It was also learnt that the embattled Senator purportedly has a Diploma from the University of Jos.

According to the newspaper, Melaye’s statement of result indicated a B.A in Geography but the university reportedly awards a B.Sc for the same course.

The statement of results was signed by B.B. Mshelthlila and dated February, 3 2000.

The statement of results read, “This is to certify that Daniel Jonah Melaye having completed an approved course of study and passed the prescribed examinations as, under the authority of the Senate been awarded the Bachelor of Arts (Geography) with Third Class honours.”

The news medium also reports that a check on the official website of the university showed that Geography is in the Faculty of Science and not the Faculty of Arts as reflected in the statement of results.

His name on the statement of results was also reportedly given as “Daniel Jonah MELAYE” while in his NYSC discharge certificate, which was reportedly issued on July 8, 2001, his name read “Melaye Daniel”.

The news medium also reports that his Diploma certificate in Law, Security and Conflict Resolution from the University of Jos has his name as “Daniel Dino Melaye.”

The certificate was reportedly issued on August 3, 2006 with a ‘Lower Credit’ grade.

However, in his Senior School Certificate in 1992, his name read ‘Melaiye Daniel Jonah O.’ with Melaye being wrongly spelt.

Recall that the scandal started after SaharaReporters tweeted that Melaye failed to graduate from ABU because he couldn’t meet the requirements for graduation.

The news medium also claimed his HOD at the time issued him a fake certificate.

But Melaye in a statement debunked the allegations, stating that he was on his 7th degree already.

In a twist of event, Harvard University which Melaye claimed to have a degree from said he only came for a one-week seminar on Leadership.

The London School of Economics and Political Science also said there was no record that Melaye attended the institution.