“They are dirty, sneaky rats who blow up people” – Trump (WATCH)

US President Donald Trump has said those he is trying to keep out of America are “dirty and demented people”.

In a short video clip, Trump who seemed to be referring to Islamic terrorist said, “They are sneaky, dirty rats and they blow up people in a shopping centre, and they blow up people in a church.”

- Advertisement -

He added, “We are fighting sneaky rats right now that are sick and demented. And we’re going to win.”

Watch:

President Donald J. Trump on #MuslimBan

Posted by Maiyegun's Diary on Sunday, January 29, 2017

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Obama’s elder brother, Malik supports Trump’s Muslim ban

“We won’t allow killing of Christians anymore!” – Trump

The Explainer: Why Nigerians shouldn’t rejoice over Trump’s Muslim ban

Thousands of Americans protest Trump’s “Muslim ban” (PHOTOS)

Oscar nominee may not attend ceremony due to Trump’s Muslims ban

BREAKING: Federal Court blocks Trump’s immigration ban

America is a country of immigrants, Zuckerberg tackles Trump

We will ban Americans from our country – Iran

Muslims barred from flights to US

Loading...