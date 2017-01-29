“They are dirty, sneaky rats who blow up people” – Trump (WATCH)

US President Donald Trump has said those he is trying to keep out of America are “dirty and demented people”.

In a short video clip, Trump who seemed to be referring to Islamic terrorist said, “They are sneaky, dirty rats and they blow up people in a shopping centre, and they blow up people in a church.”

He added, “We are fighting sneaky rats right now that are sick and demented. And we’re going to win.”

Watch:

President Donald J. Trump on #MuslimBan Posted by Maiyegun's Diary on Sunday, January 29, 2017

