Dog named ‘Buhari’: Trial of Joachim Iroko adjourned to March 20

Proceedings in the case of COP v. Iroko at the Magistrate’s Court of Ogun State could not proceed on Thursday 18th January 2017 owing to the unavailability of presiding Magistrate, P. J. Ojikutu who was said to be attending a screening exercise.

The accused person, Joachim Iroko, 41, came to limelight in August 2016 after he was arrested and detained by the Nigeria Police Force for allegedly naming his pet dog ‘Buhari’.

The arrest of the 41 years old trader provoked outrage across the country. He was subsequently arraigned in court for conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

In court on Thursday to represent Mr. Iroko were three Lagos-based legal practitioners; Messrs. Adeola Samuel Opeyemi, Esq, Tosin Adesioye, Esq. and human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong.

The case has been adjourned to the 20th March 2017 for hearing of the Motion on notice challenging the jurisdiction of the court and the competence of the charge.

Comments