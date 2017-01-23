The News Blog

Donald Trump once appeared in a Playboy porn video

President of the United States, Donald J. Trump made an appearance in a 2000 Playboy softcore porn video.

The footage of Trump’s appearance was obtained by Buzzfeed from the online-only Buffalo, New York–based video store Cinema Cornucopia.

Trump’s role in the video isn’t that serious as he is seen opening a bottle of Champagne and pouring it on a Playboy-branded limo.

The VHS cover of the video, entitled, Centerfold reads: “From luxuriating in a warm, soapy tub, to revelling at an exclusive night club, Carol and Darlene bare their sex appeal and lead you on a sensual journey of discovery.”

Trump becomes the first U.S. president to appear in a pornography video.

See Trump’s appearance below:

