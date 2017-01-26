“Don’t visit Washington, if you won’t pay for the wall” | Trump tells Mexican President

US President Donald Trump on Thursday told Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto to cancel his trip to Washington if he was unwilling to pay for the Mexican border wall.

“The US has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers of jobs and companies lost,” Trump said on Twitter.

“If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.”

Nieto had earlier stated that Mexico will not pay for the construction of the wall.

