DSS detains 5 officials for brutalising teachers

The Department of State Security (DSS) has detained five of its personnel for allegedly brutalizing teachers at the Federal Government Girls College in Calabar.

It was learnt that they were being detained in the cell of the Cross River State Command of DSS in Calabar.

A source said the arrested officials were not authorized to go to the school.

He said, “Their arrest and detention was an indication that the DSS has officially commenced investigations into the matter in line with its set out standards of arresting such issues that involves their personnel.”

The source also said management of the FGGC Calabar had yet to formally lodge any complaint about the brutalisation of its staff.

“As we speak, five of our security personnel are in detention and we have commenced investigation into the incident that happened at the FGGC Calabar. Those who went there did not have official directive to go there.

“The school has not yet reported what happened to us. The matter is going to be thoroughly investigated and if any of our colleagues is found culpable, the person will be punished according to the laws regulating the conduct of DSS staff.

“The DSS remains a law-abiding organisation and will never condone any act of lawlessness from any of its men and officers,” he said.

