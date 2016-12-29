“DSS should move to Ekiti govt. House to record live conversations”, Fayose reacts to leaked audio

Ekiti governor Ayodele Fayose has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of doctoring a phone conversation between him and governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, The Guardian reports.

Earlier on Thursday, online newspaper, Sahara Reporters released an audio conversation between both governors following the Rivers rerun election.

Reacting to the issue in a statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, Fayose said, “If the President and his hatchet men in the DSS, EFCC and other federal government agencies do not know what to do other than to record phone conversations of their perceived political foes, they should just resign and save the country from this harrowing experience.”

The governor said the federal government was threatened by his popularity and recent endorsement by notable religious leaders such as Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Pastor W. F. Kumuyi.

“They should even go beyond taping of my lines and come to live with me in Ekiti government house so that they can do per seconds live recordings of whatever I say because in the year 2017, by the grace of God, I will still say more without apology,” he said.

Accusing the APC led federal governor of having no regard for the law, Fayose said, “They know that what they are doing is illegal and clear contravention of Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which provides that; ‘The privacy of citizens, their homes, correspondence, telephone conversations and telegraphic communications is hereby guaranteed and protected.’

“However, because they are criminally minded and are running a tyrannical government, using the DSS, EFCC and other agencies, one is not surprised at the current development.”

