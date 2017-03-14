EFCC intercepts N49m hidden in sacks at Kaduna airport

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday said it has intercepted N49 million cash hidden in five sacks at the Kaduna international airport.

The anti-graft agency in a statement said the bags contained new 20 bundles of N200 notes and 180 bundles of N50 notes all totaling N49 million.

The agency said its operatives acted after a tip-off.

The EFFC said, “Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kaduna zonal office, on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, intercepted a sum of N49million in five large black 150kg colored BUHU sacks following a tip off.

“During a routine baggage screening, five sacks were sighted unattended and without tags containing fresh bulk items suspected to be money.

“Upon examination, the bags were found to contain fresh crispy naira notes of N200 denomination in 20 bundles totaling forty million naira and N50 denomination in 180 bundles totaling nine million naira with seal purportedly emanating from the Nigeria Security and Minting Plc (NSPM) as seen in the labeled sealed packs.”

EFCC said investigation into the case is ongoing.