El-Rufai has agreed to free Audu Maikori quickly – Ezekwesili

by Azeez Adeniyi

Ex-Minister, Oby Ezekwesili has disclosed that she discussed with Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai over the arrest of Audu Maikori.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Ezekwesili said El-Rufai stated that the law was taking its course.

“Audu this apology helps as an entry point to lessons of yesterday’s event which I only caught up on very late&my call to GovKaduna today.

“I urged the GovKaduna to get Audu out & he replied that his policy of Consequences was important for stemming killings in SouthernKaduna.

“The GovKaduna stated that the actions for which Audu apologized inflamed the SouthKaduna conflict more & so the law taking its course.

“I asked the GovKaduna to consider Audu ‘s apology and his unfortunate arrest as a TEACHABLE MOMENT for both the Government & everyone.

“People already know how stridently I insist on EVIDENCE-BASED ADVOCACY. WE all must take a LESSON from this. GovKaduna Audu. LESSON

“There’s no basis for a Govt clamp down on Citizens’ FACT-BASED advocacy on ANY ISSUE. So Audu admitted he was WRONG. Accept it GovKaduna.

“I told GovKaduna that it was best to FREE Audu & use this as the Govt’s POLICY MOMENT to get its MESSAGE of CONSEQUENCES thru to Public.

“I pressed on the NECESSITY for GovKaduna to act to FREE Audu and allow all sides to LEARN the RIGHT LESSON from this painful episode.

“At the end of our discussion, GovKaduna agreed to ACT and FREE Audu quickly and end this unfortunate development. WILL WATCH OUT FOR IT.

“Upon release today, I very much hope that GovKaduna and Audu can find points of COLLABORATION on SouthernKaduna after this sad episode,” she tweeted.

