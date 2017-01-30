El-Rufai should produce killer herdsmen he gave money – Apostle Suleiman

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson has challenged the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai to produce the Fulani herdsmen he paid in order to stop the killings.

He said this in a statement issued by his Communications Adviser, Phrank Shaibu.

Suleiman said El-Rufai should be charged with offenses ranging from murder to other criminal activities.

He said the government of President Muhammadu Buhari would be insincere if it does not compel the governor to produce the Fulani herdsmen.

He said naming the beneficiaries of the money would disabuse the minds of Nigerians of the conflict that Christians were the targets of incessant attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

He said, “The governor of Kaduna State confessed that he paid money to some Fulani herdsmen as compensation to stop the killings in Southern Kaduna. That means he knows those who have committed atrocities against Christians. El-Rufai must be made to produce them to answer charges of murder and other crimes. El-Rufai can be safely regarded as an apologist of the herdsmen and with a fact.

“On July 12, 2012, he tweeted the following, ‘We will write this for all to read. Anyone, soldier or not that kills the Fulani takes a loan repayable one day no matter how long it takes.”

Suleiman said El-Rufai has been a supporter of the Fulani herdsmen.

He said, “In a recent chat with newsmen in Kaduna, the governor made different remarks to substantiate his love for the herdsmen and their activities. First, he said when he became governor, he traced the attackers to Cameroon, Chad, and Niger and sent a message to them that one of their own, a Fulani like them, was now governor. This comment displays a dramatically bigoted mindset.

“A governor of a state in Nigeria was making appeals based on ethnic kinship and brotherhood to a group of foreign killers of people in his state! In other words, he was appeasing his murderous foreign kinsmen at the expense of indigenes of his state who are not his ethnic kinsmen but whose safety and interests he swore to defend.

“The governor’s shocking statement indicates that ethnic solidarity trumped his constitutional obligations to protect Southern Kaduna citizens from the external threats of foreign Fulani herdsmen.”

