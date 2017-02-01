Ex-FCT minister’s son remanded in Kuje prison over N1.1bn fraud

Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed, a son of a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Mohammed Bala was on Wednesday remanded in Kuje prison by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba ordered that the suspect remains in prison till Friday.

Bala was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on 15 counts involving alleged N1.1bn fraud.

Shamsudeen was charged along with four other companies, namely: Bird Trust Argo Limited, Intertrans Global Logistics Limited, Diakin Telecommunications Limited and Bal-Vac Mining Nigeria Limited.

The EFCC accused the minister’s son of carrying out business transactions worth billions of naira in violation of Money Laundering Act.

The commission also accused Shamsudeen of failing to declare his assets when he completed the EFCC Asset Declaration Form A.

He was to have concealed four of his accounts with the Standard Chartered Bank.

