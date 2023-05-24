Two Escaped Inmates from Kuje Prison Re-Arrested at New Crime Scene

Adamawa State, Nigeria – In a significant breakthrough, the Adamawa State Police Command has successfully re-arrested two inmates who had escaped from the Kuje correctional facility in Abuja last year.

The escapees were apprehended while allegedly involved in cattle rustling and other illicit activities. The security operatives attached to the ‘Crack Squad’ carried out the operation leading to their capture.

The incident dates back to July, when terrorists orchestrated an attack using explosives to breach the Kuje correctional facility, resulting in the escape of more than 800 out of 994 inmates. Amidst the chaos, an officer from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, as well as four inmates, tragically lost their lives.

The spokesperson for the Adamawa State Police, Suleiman Nguroje, issued a statement on Monday, shedding light on the recent developments. He identified the re-arrested suspects as Atiku Ibrahim, aged 37, and Adamu Ibrahim, aged 40. The duo had been on the wanted list of security agents since their escape from the facility, which saw over 500 inmates regain their freedom in July last year.

During the interrogation, the apprehended individuals admitted to being in the Kuje Correctional custody since 2021, facing allegations of arms dealing. They also confessed to having escaped into Adamawa State, where they continued to remain at large until their recent arrest. Furthermore, they disclosed that they were awaiting trial for charges related to arms dealing and unlawful possession of firearms.

Following the successful apprehension, the Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, has instructed for the immediate handover of the escapees to the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) in Adamawa State. The NCS will take the necessary actions in accordance with established protocols. The re-arrest of these escapees marks a significant step towards bringing justice and ensuring the safety and security of the region.