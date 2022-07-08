Bandits are abducting our people like chickens – Abia communities; Governor Soludo reveals the reason for the demolition of Odumeje’s church | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Bandits are abducting our people like chickens – Abia communities

Kuje attack: Our security system has failed – Senate

NISS announces mobile app to boost farming production

30 suspected cultists arrested in Edo state

Governor Soludo reveals the reason for the demolition of Odumeje’s church

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

Residents of the Umunneochi Local Government Area in Abia state have lamented that kidnappings by suspected bandits have become common in the area, despite the state’s efforts to contain the threat.

Umunneochi LGA Youth Leader, Divine Prince Uche, said this at Umunneochi Council Headquarters on Wednesday when Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, who represents Abia North in all eight states visited the people to identify with them over their predicaments. He vowed that young people would no longer look helpless if the government fails to act.

According to him, after the kidnapping of the Methodist Prelate, Dr Samuel Uche, herdsmen kidnapped people like fowls around Umunneochi despite the presence of a military checkpoint at Lomara junction.

The youth leader lamented that in the past, only women who went to the farm were kidnapped and raped by these bandits, but today they infiltrate the houses of these women to capture and rape them.

Responding, Sen. Ohuabunwa decried the menacing activities of kidnappers in the area and the failure of the federal government to arrest the situation. He said that only proper legislation would arrest the festering insecurity in the country as the Executive Arm of Government has failed to take necessary action to curb this menace.

Abia State Government had three weeks ago set up a Special Security Committee for Umunneochi, with a marching order to get into the forests and flush out illegal occupants and foreign elements in the bushes.

The Senate yesterday criticised the administration of the Kuje prisons following the unhindered attack on the establishment in the early hours of Wednesday by terrorists from the Islamic State for West African Province, ISWAP, saying it speaks volumes about the failure of the country’s security architecture.

The Senate described the incident as unfortunate and disappointing, citing insider conspiracy. They also expressed complete dissatisfaction with the prison’s video surveillance not functioning as this contributed to officials and security personnel’s failure to prevent and adequately respond to the incident that escaped more than 800 prisoners.

Speaking after an assessment of the facility, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan said: “This is unacceptable and will not be condoned. For CCTV and other relevant tracking gadgets not to be functional is highly disturbing and dangerous for the security of inmates and residents of the Federal Capital Territory.

“The way the operation was even carried out, based on inspection made by us, strongly indicate insiders’ connivance which must be critically looked into.

“Having this kind of situation today in the FCT, that we have criminals who are free now all over the city is very dangerous and you can never have peace of mind. The FCT has the seat of government, and today, that seat is not safe. So, we have to do whatever it takes to get everybody back.”

Lawan tasked security agencies to ensure the insurgents who escaped from the Kuje medium prisons are found and brought back.

NISS announces mobile app to boost farming production

The Nigeria Institute of Soil Science, NISS has unveiled a mobile app, ‘NISS Agro App’, for farmers and extension agents to boost their farming production and for promotion of the agric market.

The farmers and extension agents who were picked from the North-Western states converged in Kano for a one-day training to acquaint them with the app.

The Institute’s Northwest Zonal Coordinator, Prof. Sama’ila S. Noma, speaking at the end of the training in Kano, said the Agro App was developed by NISS to ensure best and standard practices in farming.

The Director of Extension, Kano State, KNARDA-AADP, Gambo Isah Garko, described the app as a welcome development that will go a long way to ease the day-to-day activities of the farmers and Extension Agents.

He however said they look forward to more trainings for the farmers and extension agents in order to build their capacity to meet the demand of feeding the nation.

30 suspected cultists arrested in Edo state

The Edo State Police Command on Thursday said it has arrested 30 suspected cultists in different raids carried out in different parts of Benin, the state capital.

The last few days have been characterised by cult-related killings resulting in the deaths of about 15 persons in various parts of the state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chidi Nwabuzor stated that the suspects, made up of 23 males and seven females, belong to several cult groups that have been terrorising the city.

He said: “The police operatives of Anti-cultism Unit of the Edo State Police Command, conducted raid exercise in different parts of the state in criminal hideouts and black spots and arrested 23 males and seven females and brought them to the station.

“This will serve as a warning to other criminals in the state either to repent or relocate. This exercise is a continuous one to ensure that the state is rid of criminal elements,” he added.

Nwabuzor said the suspects have made confessional statements and they would be charged to court when investigations are concluded.

Governor Soludo reveals the reason for the demolition of Odumeje’s church

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has revealed why his administration demolished the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry owned by Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, a.k.a ‘Odumeje’.

The demolition of the prophet’s church located in the commercial city of Onitsha occurred on Thursday.

In a statement by Soludo’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, it was made known that the cleric failed to comply with the government’s directive to remove the illegal building he erected on a waterway.

The statement reads: “Following the expiration of the more than two weeks’ notice beginning from April 2022 served on developers and building owners who built several illegal structures along the waterway in Fegge and environs within Onitsha, Anambra state government has begun demolition of such structures.

“The exercise which is being carried out by a joint government task force, commenced the exercise from Bida Road by Modebe Avenue, Fegge Onitsha.”