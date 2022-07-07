Labour Party to announce Baba-Ahmed as Obi’s running mate Friday

The Labor Party (LP) is set to announce Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as the running mate to Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 elections.

The announcement of the vice-presidential candidate was originally scheduled for Thursday by the LP’s Presidential candidate at the party’s national secretariate, Abuja.

However, party leader, Barrister Julius Abure, said the event could not go as planned as the presidential candidate’s flight from Maiduguri to Abuja on Thursday afternoon was canceled.

Abure announced at the party headquarters in Abuja that the release date of Mr. Obi’s running mate has been changed to Friday, July 8.

Senator Baba Ahmed, who is in his 40s, owns Baze University in Abuja and Baba Ahmed University in Kano.

Baba-Ahmed was elected in April 2003 to the Federal House of Representatives for the Zaria Federal Constituency, Kaduna State. He ran on the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) platform.

Baba-Ahmed was popular for his principled activism. During the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo, he was among lawmakers who opposed letting Obasanjo run for a third term.

In 2007 he took the Independent National Electoral Commission to court over the conduct of past elections.

In the April 2011 elections, Baba-Ahmed polled 366,398 votes in the contest for Senator for Kaduna North. Runner-up Senator Ahmed Makarfi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the incumbent, polled 365,043 votes.