Labour Party to announce Baba-Ahmed as Obi’s running mate Friday

The Labor Party (LP) is set to announce Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as the running mate to Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 elections.

The announcement of the vice-presidential candidate was originally scheduled for Thursday by the LP’s Presidential candidate at the party’s national secretariate, Abuja.

However, party leader, Barrister Julius Abure, said the event could not go as planned as the presidential candidate’s flight from Maiduguri to Abuja on Thursday afternoon was canceled.

Abure announced at the party headquarters in Abuja that the release date of Mr. Obi’s running mate has been changed to Friday, July 8.

Senator Baba Ahmed, who is in his 40s, owns Baze University in Abuja and Baba Ahmed University in Kano.

Baba-Ahmed was elected in April 2003 to the Federal House of Representatives for the Zaria Federal Constituency, Kaduna State. He ran on the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) platform.

Baba-Ahmed was popular for his principled activism. During the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo, he was among lawmakers who opposed letting Obasanjo run for a third term.

In 2007 he took the Independent National Electoral Commission to court over the conduct of past elections.

In the April 2011 elections, Baba-Ahmed polled 366,398 votes in the contest for Senator for Kaduna North. Runner-up Senator Ahmed Makarfi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the incumbent, polled 365,043 votes.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija Today July 7, 2022

Woke Cofee shop closes after crazy demands from even more woke staff

Mina’s World, a coffee shop known for its LGBT brand has shut down after employees protested against the owners and ...

YNaija July 7, 2022

Sallah: FG declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays for celebrations￼

To mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Federal Government has declared Monday, 11 and Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as public ...

YNaija July 7, 2022

Is Ambode picking the LP’s guber ticket?

Many times, when you hear or see stories about Nigerian politicians, please wait a bit for another story that will ...

YNaija Today July 6, 2022

President Buhari’s advanced team attacked by bandits, 2 injured.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State. The Senior Special Assistant ...

YNaija Today July 6, 2022

FG: Over 600 inmates escaped in Kuje prison attack

On Tuesday evening, explosions and gunshots were heard from the direction of Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, the nation’s capital. ...

YNaija July 4, 2022

“We will do crowdfunding for him” | Yul Edochie reacts to actor, Kenneth Jideofor’s homeless predicament

Imagine taking a walk on the streets and seeing one of your favourite TV faces homeless and in abject poverty? ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail