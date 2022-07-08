Everything you should know about Labour Party VP Candidate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed

Labor party presidential candidate, Peter Obi is set to unveil former Senator and Baze University founder, Dr. Yusuf Dutty Baba-Ahmed as his running mate.

Doyin Okupe, who made it known from the onset that he was only the acting VP candidate of Obi, stepped down from the position to pave the way for Ahmed.

Here is a list of everything you should know about Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Dr. Yusuf Datti Ahmed was born in 1975 and is a Nigerian economist and politician

Baba-Ahmed is from the prominent Baba-Ahmed family of Zaria and graduated from the University of Maiduguri with a BSc and MSc in Economics.

He had his NYSC at the Federal University of Agriculture in Abeokuta.

After his service year, he worked as a Banking Officer in First Bank of Nigeria from July 1997 to Dec 1998 and then came back to become the Managing Director of Baze Research and Data Services Ltd in July 1999 – January 2003, before venturing into politics.

He was elected as a member of the House of Representatives for Zaria in 2003.

In 2006, while being a Federal representative, he bagged an MBA from the University of Wales, Cardiff, and in the same year, earned the title of Doctor of Philosophy when he completed his Ph.D studies at the University of Westminster.

After leaving office in 2007, Baba-Ahmed returned to his Baze business group and founded Baze University Abuja in 2011 where he is now the pro-chancellor.

In 2011, he moved back to politics and won the Kaduna North senate seat, under the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC). However, the electoral tribunal overturned his victory and he left office in 2012.

He then became a notable professor and expert on Islamic jurisprudence. He is known for speaking out against corruption and the rot in the country’s educational system.

Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed is also a well-accomplished philanthropist. He built and donated two junior secondary schools with a total capacity of 4,000 students. It is important to note that the schools have graduated over 6,000 students to date.

In 2015, Dr. Yusuf Baba-Ahmed was appointed as Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Hope Alive Foundation – which campaigns for the post-service economic survival of corps members who suffered permanent disability during service.

Dr. Baba-Ahmed is currently the Managing Director of Baze Research & Data Service Ltd and Chairman of Baze Construction Ltd. His companies employ a total of over 1000 people including expatriates, and highly skilled professional Nigerians from the Diaspora.