Crowd boos and screams for refund after Kizz Daniel shows up late for US performance

Nigerian award-winning singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe popularly called Kizz Daniel is currently trending on Twitter after showing up late at his concert in the USA.
According to fans, Kizz Daniel, who is currently on a tour of ten cities in America, was four hours late for his show last night and only performed for a few minutes.
The Nigerian artist did not explain the reasons for his lateness nor did he release an official statement as regards the issue.
This has been one of the major critics of Nigerian artists, where they keep fans waiting for a long period of time and then show up to perform for only a few minutes.
Fans who attended the Buga crooner’s show last night were very angered by his lateness and showed their displeasure as they threw papers and cups on the stage while demanding a refund.
Social media fans were not left out of the discussion either as Twitter has been ablaze with comments on the singer’s appalling attitude.
Joshua is a multidisciplinary creative and tech enthusiast who seeks to create meaningful experiences that make for a better and more equal world. He is a creative entrepreneur and human rights activist whose work navigates socio-cultural discourse and how it can be used as a vehicle for change.
