Crowd boos and screams for refund after Kizz Daniel shows up late for US performance

Nigerian award-winning singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe popularly called Kizz Daniel is currently trending on Twitter after showing up late at his concert in the USA.

According to fans, Kizz Daniel, who is currently on a tour of ten cities in America, was four hours late for his show last night and only performed for a few minutes.

The Nigerian artist did not explain the reasons for his lateness nor did he release an official statement as regards the issue.

This has been one of the major critics of Nigerian artists, where they keep fans waiting for a long period of time and then show up to perform for only a few minutes.

Fans who attended the Buga crooner’s show last night were very angered by his lateness and showed their displeasure as they threw papers and cups on the stage while demanding a refund.

Kizz daniel came 4 hours late to his concert in silver spring and this happened. At a point they were even shutting him down cos his time was up. Distasteful. pic.twitter.com/ZZ6hZluJud — Dami Dami (@_Sonofsaint) July 8, 2022

Social media fans were not left out of the discussion either as Twitter has been ablaze with comments on the singer’s appalling attitude.

Hell is very hot for the nonsense that Kizz Daniel and his management did today.

And this is your second city??! I hope you guys are not buying his tickets. You’ll be scammed!!

And that dj better not show up at any African party again!! — 👀 (@phoebebrent4) July 8, 2022

Talent is overrated , right attitude is key for me.



Kizz Daniel is well talented but I lost interest in him years ago when I knew he was shitty!



His attitude is appalling , he may always be a B-rated artist. Nonsense boy . — Jake (@Hitee_) July 8, 2022

Kizz Daniel needs to fix up his attitude fr. Talent is never enough. — OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Lamzybeegold) July 8, 2022

The complaints from Kizz Daniel’s show haven’t been good, he needs to fix up. — BASITO (@itzbasito) July 8, 2022

Man's a lazy AF performer. He can sing, he can write but don't pay to see Kizz Daniel. Don't. He doesn't care if you have a good time or not. He's been like that since his second single blew.



You've been warned. Do. Not. Pay. To. See. Kizz. Daniel. I don't condone fraud. — xT. Rankïn' ∆ 🏁 (@AfroVII) July 8, 2022