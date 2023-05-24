Nigerians React as the Country Takes Center Stage in UK’s Controversial Family Ban on Foreign Students

In a significant move set to take effect from January, the United Kingdom has imposed restrictions on foreign students pursuing master’s degrees, barring them from traveling with their families. This policy affects all overseas students, excluding those enrolled in postgraduate research programs. The announcement comes amidst anticipated record-level net migration figures, making it the most substantial tightening measure undertaken by the government to date.

Additionally, the new regulations eliminate the option for international students to switch from the student route to work pathways before completing their studies. The objective of this plan is to reduce net migration to sustainable levels, as stated by officials.

The Home Office’s official website states, “Foreign students will no longer be permitted to bring dependents to the UK unless they are engaged in postgraduate research programs. Efforts will also be made to crack down on unscrupulous education agents who facilitate inappropriate immigration-driven applications rather than promoting genuine education opportunities.”

The government’s statement further emphasizes that the revised student visa rules will significantly curtail net migration by restricting the ability of international students to bring their families, except for those pursuing postgraduate research paths. Moreover, it will prevent individuals from exploiting student visas as a means to gain backdoor access to the UK job market.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), estimated net migration reached over 500,000 from June 2021 to June 2022. While some factors contributing to this rise are temporary, such as the UK’s schemes for Ukraine and Hong Kong, the number of student visas issued last year approached half a million. Simultaneously, the number of dependents accompanying overseas students has surged by 750% since 2019, reaching 136,000 individuals.

In other news, Youtuber Emdee Tiamiyu has faced significant backlash following an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). Tiamiyu, known for advising Nigerians on studying in the United Kingdom, sparked controversy by claiming that many individuals seeking education in the UK were not genuinely pursuing qualifications but rather using it as an escape from Nigeria. He stated that the student route served as a convenient cover for those looking to start a new life abroad.

Tiamiyu’s remarks came amidst the implementation of the new immigration rule.

Nigerians voiced displeasure with Tiamiyu’s comments, arguing that his statements undermined the aspirations of those genuinely seeking educational opportunities in the UK. Some criticized him as a clout chaser, suggesting that he was merely seeking popularity through controversial statements while some believe that remarks had a direct effect on the new immigration rule.

Nigerians are not very pleased with the new immigration rule and have taken to social media to react to the news. See some reactions below:

How the UK charges exorbitant fees for visas and still frames the legal immigration discourse like it’s something they ‘hand out’ is beyond me. Students bring dependents to the UK, okay but is it free? — Wale Lawal (@WalleLawal) May 24, 2023

School fees, visa fees, NHS surcharge (even when loads of people never get to use the NHS gan), then taxes and suchlike, yet the UK govt are out here acting like this is a charity situation. The ridiculousness. Tah! — Nk'iru. Njoku (@nkirunjoku) May 24, 2023

Definitely the UK government knows about this population boom and student visa.



They have a huge hole when it comes to skilled labors which only Immigrants currently provide



They take advantage of it, it's a scratch my back, I scratch yours thing — Gift🦾 (@codingossy) May 24, 2023

But on the bright side, Nigerians won’t have to be exposed to the gayism that is corrupting children in the UK. Let’s stay in Nigeria and protect our culture.🤭 — mazpa (@mazpa_md) May 24, 2023

Dear Nigerians,



In 1990 Nigerians were allowed to travel to the UK without Visa because our Naira was equal to the Pounds but in 2023 Visa restrictions are been placed on Nigerians. We need to fix Nigeria and this the more reason why we need to speak up, visit the court close to… — End Bad Politics (@Endbadpolitics) May 24, 2023

There is a growing trend of people lying in their US visa applications that they are married just to create home tie.



Let me be clear to you, the Visa Officer interviewing you knows that the chances of you coming back is non-existent.



He just want to make sure you’re genuine. — Uncle Charles (@UncleCCA) May 23, 2023

Sadly @SuellaBraverman’s plan to ban Postgraduate Students from bringing family over to the UK during study is a clear breach of UK’s Obligations under the Convention of Human Rights and national laws.



I’m optimistic the court will so hold if and when the case get to be tested. — Baron Chymaker.𝛑 (@chymaker) May 23, 2023

On the other hand, the grouping of all Nigerians as a corner-cutting, disingenuous lot by Tiamiyu, coupled with the UK’s ban on dependant visa for international students, is yet another reminder that there is nothing better than building our own country. — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) May 24, 2023

You claim to be helping people but you also told BBC people are necessarily not travelling to study thereby jeopardizing others’ chances.



What you insinuated to BBC & UK immigration is that people have been misrepresenting in their visa applications.



Tiamiyu, do you need help? — ‘Tunde Omotoye (@TundeTASH) May 23, 2023

I don't know where you guys are reading that Tiamiyu's interview is the reason for the new UK migration policy.



Not sure anyone has said he's the reason. I don't know why you people can not separate issues and analyse them independently. — Demola Of Lagos 𓃵 (@OmoGbajaBiamila) May 24, 2023

Lol.. Those who voted in a narco are equally criticising the Tiamiyu guy, not knowing that designating Nigeria as a narco state by the west is even of more immigration consequences than what the young man did.



Tell me how your actions are different from Tiamiyu's. — Esteem 👁‍🗨 🦅 (@Esteembehemoth) May 24, 2023