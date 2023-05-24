Nigerians React as the Country Takes Center Stage in UK’s Controversial Family Ban on Foreign Students

In a significant move set to take effect from January, the United Kingdom has imposed restrictions on foreign students pursuing master’s degrees, barring them from traveling with their families. This policy affects all overseas students, excluding those enrolled in postgraduate research programs. The announcement comes amidst anticipated record-level net migration figures, making it the most substantial tightening measure undertaken by the government to date.
Additionally, the new regulations eliminate the option for international students to switch from the student route to work pathways before completing their studies. The objective of this plan is to reduce net migration to sustainable levels, as stated by officials.
The Home Office’s official website states, “Foreign students will no longer be permitted to bring dependents to the UK unless they are engaged in postgraduate research programs. Efforts will also be made to crack down on unscrupulous education agents who facilitate inappropriate immigration-driven applications rather than promoting genuine education opportunities.”
The government’s statement further emphasizes that the revised student visa rules will significantly curtail net migration by restricting the ability of international students to bring their families, except for those pursuing postgraduate research paths. Moreover, it will prevent individuals from exploiting student visas as a means to gain backdoor access to the UK job market.
According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), estimated net migration reached over 500,000 from June 2021 to June 2022. While some factors contributing to this rise are temporary, such as the UK’s schemes for Ukraine and Hong Kong, the number of student visas issued last year approached half a million. Simultaneously, the number of dependents accompanying overseas students has surged by 750% since 2019, reaching 136,000 individuals.
In other news, Youtuber Emdee Tiamiyu has faced significant backlash following an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). Tiamiyu, known for advising Nigerians on studying in the United Kingdom, sparked controversy by claiming that many individuals seeking education in the UK were not genuinely pursuing qualifications but rather using it as an escape from Nigeria. He stated that the student route served as a convenient cover for those looking to start a new life abroad.
Tiamiyu’s remarks came amidst the implementation of the new immigration rule.
Nigerians voiced displeasure with Tiamiyu’s comments, arguing that his statements undermined the aspirations of those genuinely seeking educational opportunities in the UK. Some criticized him as a clout chaser, suggesting that he was merely seeking popularity through controversial statements while some believe that remarks had a direct effect on the new immigration rule.
Nigerians are not very pleased with the new immigration rule and have taken to social media to react to the news. See some reactions below:
Leave a reply