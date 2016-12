Tragedy hit Lagos on Christmas morning as a multinational company is currently on fire. The fire started at about 5.45 am this morning according to eye witness reports.

YNaija reports that the company located along Eric Moore, Surulere caught fire in the early hours of Sunday.

Men of the Federal Fire Service and the Nigeria Police Force are at the location to quench the inferno.

See photos below:

Watch video below:

