Extortion: ICPC returns N4.7m to 952 FUNAAB students

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has indicted the authorities of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) Ogun State for extortion.

The commission has also recovered N4.7m and returned the money to 952 students.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, the ICPC said it acted based on a petition written by the students that money was being extorted from them by the school management.

The anti-graft agency said upon investigation, it was discovered that the students were asked to pay twice for ICT training.

The statement read in part, “952 fresh undergraduates of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta who alleged exploitation by the school authority to the tune of N4,760,000 have been refunded their money.

“The refund, which was as a result of the intervention of the ICPC was facilitated by a petition by one of the students of the school who alleged that new students were made to pay additional N5,000 as fee for ICT training despite paying N2,500 earlier for the same training.

“Upon receipt of the petition, the operatives of the commission swung into action and investigations revealed that indeed the students were levied twice for the same training. The commission, after bringing the issue to the attention of the management of the university, directed them to resolve it within a stipulated period.

“Following that directive, the affected students were asked by the school to provide evidence of payment of the said N5,000 to the college accountants to facilitate a refund. Random telephone calls to some of the students by the commission confirmed the refund.”

