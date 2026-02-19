Top 5 Stories of The Day | Tinubu Signs New Electoral Law with Manual Backup

Tinubu signs new Electoral Law with manual backup

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tinubu signs new Electoral Law with manual backup

Nigeria’s electoral system has entered a new phase after Bola Tinubu signed the revised election law following approval by the National Assembly. The legislation allows electronic transmission of results while keeping manual collation as a safeguard during elections.

The signing took place at the State House, attended by Godswill Akpabio, Tajudeen Abbas, and Femi Gbajabiamila. The president said democracy depends on open debate and systems that build public confidence.

He noted that while technology improves transparency, human oversight remains essential. Tinubu also questioned Nigeria’s broadband strength, stressing that voting, counting, and final announcements must remain clear, credible, and trusted by citizens nationwide.

El-Rufai arrested by ICPC moments after EFCC release

Trouble deepened for Nasir El‑Rufai after the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission arrested him in Abuja shortly after his release from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. He was taken into custody around 10 pm for fresh questioning.

The ICPC confirmed he is under investigation but did not reveal full details. His earlier detention followed allegations of money laundering and financial misconduct linked to his time in office.

A probe by the Kaduna State House of Assembly accused him of diverting ₦432 billion. Governor Uba Sani also said his administration inherited heavy debts and liabilities from his predecessor’s tenure.

Forgive me if I have wronged you, Tinubu tells Nigerians at Ramadan opening

At the start of Ramadan, Bola Tinubu urged Nigerians to forgive him for any wrongdoing and embrace unity, peace, and moral renewal. He made the appeal during the opening Tafsir at the State House Mosque, noting that Ramadan and Lent highlight shared values of sacrifice and discipline.

He said fasting should reflect kindness, love, and forgiveness, not just abstaining from food. Tinubu encouraged citizens of all faiths to support one another and strengthen national harmony.

The president also called for prayers against insecurity, including terrorism and banditry. The mosque’s chief Imam prayed for wisdom, strength, and lasting peace across the country.

Mining tragedy: Government shuts Plateau site after 37 die from toxic fumes

Authorities have closed a mining site in Plateau State after 37 villagers reportedly died and 25 others were hospitalised from inhaling suspected carbon monoxide. The victims, mostly young men, were working in underground tunnels in Zurak, Wase LGA, when the toxic gas spread through poorly ventilated shafts.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dele Alake ordered the immediate suspension of activities under Mining Licence 11810, operated by Solid Unit Nigeria Limited, following the deadly incident.

Alake expressed deep sorrow during a condolence visit to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, describing the victims as citizens trying to earn a living. He assured that investigations would continue to prevent future tragedies.

Unity Bank announces that its merger with Providus moves closer

Plans to combine Unity Bank Plc and Providus Bank Limited remain on track after approvals from the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The move supports recapitalisation rules aimed at strengthening the banking sector.

Unity Bank said integration work is ongoing and dismissed claims of delays linked to insider loans. Regulatory backing and shareholder consent have advanced the process towards final court approval.

Chief executive Ebenezer Kolawole said the merger will lift capital above ₦200 billion, improving stability and service delivery. Shareholders will receive cash or Providus shares upon completion of legal formalities, and nationwide growth will follow shortly.