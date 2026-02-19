Six Nigerian Authors Who Should Make It To Your Bookshelf This Year 

Nigerian literature continues to evolve, with new age authors and pioneers of the literary movement in Nigeria not only adapting to the new world, but also developing literary pieces that change the world for readers.

If you are looking to add Nigerian authors to your To-Be-Read list for 2026, this article lists six authors who should be on your list.

Oyinkan Braithwaite

Oyinkan Braithwaite is a Nigerian-British novelist and is well known for her debut novel “My Sister, The Serial Killer,” which put her at the forefront of the conversation on Nigerian writers and in 2025 with her novel “Cursed Daughters” she made her way to the list of the Nigerian authors to look for.

While cursed daughter is on a different path from her debut novel, it also captivated readers and is one of those books you just cannot put down until you are done reading.

Oyinkan is known to write in a way that draws readers in her books would be a great addition to your bookshelf this 2026.

Bolu Babalola

Popularly known for her novels, Love In Color and Honey and Spice which is also being adapted into the screen. Bolu Babalola is one of the best writers of her generation.

With her most recent novel Sweet Heat, the sequel to Honey and Spice, Bolu has been able to cement her status as an author who is capable of capturing and maintaining the attention of her readers.

Her books are definitely a must read and a great addition to your To-Be-Read collection for 2026.

Chimeka Garricks

Chimeka Garricks is well known for his novels “Tomorrow Died Yesterday” and his book of 12 short stories, “A Broken People’s Playlist.”

While initially released in 2020, due to the level of success it attained, “A Broken People’s Playlist” was released internationally in 2023 and is one of the highest recommended Nigerian books to read by readers due to how well the stories in the book capture stories on love, loss and redemption.

A Chimeka Garricks book would be a great starter into getting into Nigerian literature.

Chimamanda Adichie

Chimamanda is a renowned author with books that have been a staple, across two generations.

Starting with her books, “The Thing Around Your Neck”, “Half of A Yellow Sun” and “Americanah,” Chimamanda is one of the greatest authors out of Nigeria and it would be impossible to recommend a book to include in your 2026 bookshelf without mentioning her most recent work, “DreamCount”

Chimamanda is known to write in a way that involves her readers and pulls them into the world of literature.

Teju Cole

Teju Cole is the author of the prolific novel, Everyday is for the thief and has been known to blow his readers out of the waters with his storytelling.

Teju writes in a way that opens up a new path on how African literature is consumed by society, and with his most recent novel “Tremor” which was praised by the New Yorker as elegant and unsettling prose still-life, Teju Cole’s books are books you should do a deep dive on this year.

Helen Oyeyemi

Helen Oyeyemi, a British-Nigerian writer. As a revered author, Oyeyemi is well known for her impeccable storytelling. She has the ability to reinvent something ordinary into a totally new, creative and eye-opening. With her book “Boy, Snow, Bird” which explores a retelling of Snow White, Helen secured her spot as one author to look forward to.

Her most recent work “A New New Me” which was released in 2025 was well written and received praise, making her one of the authors you should add to your bookshelf for 2026.