Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Three Doctors Suspended Over the Death of Chimamanda Adichie’s Son

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | TCN Reveals Power Supply to Lagos Reduced by 350MW Over Faulty Transmission Lines

Three doctors suspended over the death of Chimamanda Adichie’s son

Tinubu pushes for state police reform to mitigate insecurity

NERC orders DisCos to refund ₦20bn to metered customers

Annie Macaulay’s ‘single woman’ post sparks debate on social media

Tinubu picks Taiwo Oyedele as the Minister of State for Finance

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Three doctors suspended over the death of Chimamanda Adichie’s son

Nigeria’s medical regulator has suspended three doctors, including Dr Tunde Majekodunmi of Euracare Hospital, over alleged negligence in the treatment of the late son of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. The action followed findings by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria’s investigation panel.

The 21-month-old boy reportedly suffered complications after being sedated for an MRI scan in Lagos. His mother said poor monitoring after medication led to seizures and cardiac arrest.

The doctors are barred from practice pending a ruling by the disciplinary tribunal, while several others face misconduct charges, and eight were cleared.

Tinubu pushes for state police reform to mitigate insecurity

Calls for constitutional change have come from Bola Tinubu, who urged the House of Representatives to fast-track amendments that would allow the creation of state police. He said security is local but warned that decentralised powers must be structured to prevent past abuses.

Speaking at an interfaith breaking of fast at the State House in Abuja, the President stressed unity across party and religious lines.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas pledged bipartisan support, praising the administration’s reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies and changes to the foreign exchange system.

NERC orders DisCos to refund ₦20bn to metered customers

Power distribution companies have been directed to refund ₦20.33bn to customers who paid for meters under the Meter Asset Provider scheme. The order was issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The commission said refunds have been too slow, leaving a large unpaid balance as of December 31, 2025. It ordered that the full amount be recovered and returned to affected customers within 12 months from March 1, 2026.

The directive, signed by NERC Chairman Musiliu Oseni, amends a 2023 order and aims to ensure proper compliance by electricity distribution firms.

Annie Macaulay’s ‘single woman’ post sparks debate on social media

Annie Macaulay has stirred online debate after reposting a quote on Instagram saying, “I’m not a single mum. I’m a single woman raising two kids.” She added no caption. The post appeared months after she confirmed her separation from 2Baba in January 2025.

The original message challenged the label often given to women after marriage ends. Annie shared it alongside other updates on her page.

On X, reactions were mixed. Some insisted that the term “single mother” still applies, while others said her point was about the stigma attached to the phrase.

Tinubu picks Taiwo Oyedele as the Minister of State for Finance

A new face is set to join the finance ministry as Bola Tinubu nominated Taiwo Oyedele as Minister of State for Finance. He replaces Doris Anite-Uzoka, who has been moved to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

The nomination has been sent to the Senate for confirmation. Oyedele previously chaired the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, leading changes to Nigeria’s tax system.

An economist and former PwC partner, Oyedele studied at Yaba College of Technology and Oxford Brookes University, and has attended executive programmes abroad.