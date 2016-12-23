FG orders IGP to stop Taraba, Kaduna, Zamfara killings

The Federal Government has ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to ensure that the violent killings in Taraba, Kaduna and Zamfara states stop.

The Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.) in a statement on Thursday for directed the police to increase its effort to ensure peace in the states.

Dambazau also directed the Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to ensure protection of the country’s assets.

He said, “This action of some senseless enemies of peace is most regrettable at a time President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is putting measures in place to revamp the nation’s economy and deliver on his electioneering promises of building a vibrant and united country where every individual will realise his or her potential, irrespective of tribe, religion nor political affiliations.

“Consequently, the Inspector-General of Police has been directed to mobilise more security personnel to the affected areas to ensure peace within the Yuletide and beyond and to deal decisively with any criminally-minded element fermenting trouble under any guise of parochial sentiments of religion, ethnicity or political affiliation.”

The Minister condoled with the people in the states, stating that the Federal Government was working to stop the bloodshed.

Comments

- Advertisement -