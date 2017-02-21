FG summons South African envoy over renewed xenophobic attacks

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Federal Government on Monday summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Lulu Mnguni over the recent attacks on Nigerians ad Nigerian-owned businesses.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry of Foreign Affairs said Nigerians and other Africans have been targets in renewed xenophobic attacks.

The statement read, “The Nigerian Government strongly urges the South African Government to take the strongest measures to protect the lives and property of foreigners living in South Africa and also to quickly bring to justice the perpetrators of these heinous crimes.

​“The ministry utterly deplores these acts of mindless violence and unwarranted attacks against other nationals in South Africa simply on the basis of their nationality or status.

“International law and the age-old written law of hospitality amongst nations and societies recognise the sanctity of the lives and property of foreigners everywhere.

“The High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria is being summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during which the Federal Government’s concerns on this matter would be brought to his attention.”

The Ministry said it has contacted the South African government to address the situation.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria unequivocally insists on, and will strenuously work towards the protection of Nigerians anywhere, including in South Africa,” the ministry assured.

Recall that President, Nigeria Union, South Africa, Ikechukwu Anyene had told NAN that Nigerians and Nigerian-owned businesses were attacked and looted.

He had also revealed that South Africans were planning to attack Nigerians on February 22 and 23.

