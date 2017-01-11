FG will revamp refineries, allocate oil blocks in 2017 – Kachikwu

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu has said the Federal Government will revamp the country’s refineries in 2017.

He said this while highlighting the plans of the petroleum ministry for 2017.

Kachikwu said the government will pass the Petroleum Industry Bill and accelerate revenue generation by looking into areas the government could make more money.

“We are going to receive and complete all the MOUs that we began… the one in China…the one in India… we are going to do a roadshow to the UK…for Europe. We are going to do a roadshow to the U.S. with President Donald Trump coming in,” Kachikwu said.

He said oil blocks will also be allocated to fund the budget.

The minister said the president has given him a matching order to commence refinery revamp.

“We will focus on downstream issues. Although we have liberalised, there are still some challenges. The reality is that the marketers are still suffering,” he said.

On Niger Delta, he said, “We are going to focus on the Niger Delta. It’s been too long a lingering issue. We are going to work with every aspect of the presidency to try and find solutions to this. We are going to work to stabilise oil production… a lot of work is required.”

