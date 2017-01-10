The News Blog

FIFA to expand World Cup to 48 teams

FIFA has voted to expand the World Cup to a 48-team tournament in 2026.

In a unanimous decision by the FIFA Council at a meeting in Zurich on Tuesday, the football governing body decided on a new format comprising 16 groups of three teams before a 32-team knockout stage.

The expansion was part of the campaign used by now FIFA president Gianni Infantino when vying for the job.

The 37 Council members were asked to select their favourite from five proposals: two involving a 48-team set-up, two 40-team tournaments, and the current 32-team format.

